Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,485 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

