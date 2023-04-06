Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $338,000 in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKCI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the third quarter worth $959,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BKCI opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.06. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

