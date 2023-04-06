Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $775,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $266.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a market cap of $658.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

