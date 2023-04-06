Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $134.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.