CB Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

