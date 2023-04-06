CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTGLY. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $99.75.

CD Projekt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

