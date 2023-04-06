CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $70.62 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $70.62 million and $7.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003439 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,072.87 or 0.99954671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09028156 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,307,392.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

