CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

