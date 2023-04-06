CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 360,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

