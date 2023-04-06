CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,604. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.