CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $7.08 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

TMUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,202. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

