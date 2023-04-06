CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $9.07 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.24. 925,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

