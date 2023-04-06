CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 12,147 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.72. 208,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,864. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

