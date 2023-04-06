Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells $403,786.45 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

