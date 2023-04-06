Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Head to Head Analysis

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Century Casinos has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos 1.85% 5.15% 0.96% Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Casinos presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.40%. Given Century Casinos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $430.53 million 0.49 $7.98 million $0.24 29.58 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.18 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -4.73

Century Casinos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Casinos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada, United States, and Poland segments include the operations of the company’s properties in their respective geographical locations. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on additional business activities including concession agreements, management agreements, consulting agreements, and certain other corporate and management operations. The company was founded by Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger in 1992 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

