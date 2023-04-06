CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Down 15%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 17,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 5,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

CFN Enterprises Trading Up 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. They have also launched an e-commerce network focused on the sale of general wellness CBD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.