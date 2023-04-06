Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.61 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $108.99 million and $30.61 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chain has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

