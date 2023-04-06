Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading Down 3.3%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.83 and last traded at $107.90. Approximately 256,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 714,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

