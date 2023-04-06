Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Benchmark

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.14.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 91,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
