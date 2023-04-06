Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 65,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 661,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,281. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.37%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

