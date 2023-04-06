Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

