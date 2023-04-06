Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Up 2.6%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.73. 425,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,077,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
