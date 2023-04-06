Citigroup Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $325.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $303.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.25.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $282.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4,709.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.83. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $285.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,293. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.