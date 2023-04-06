Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.62

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.62 and traded as low as C$12.45. Clarke shares last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

Clarke Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03. The stock has a market cap of C$169.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Clarke alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,406,501 shares in the company, valued at C$124,878,012. Corporate insiders own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Further Reading

