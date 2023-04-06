Clarus Securities Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KNT traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.46. 178,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.15. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.89.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.