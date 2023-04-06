CLS (LON:CLI) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.36) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
CLS Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CLS stock traded up GBX 1.81 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 132.21 ($1.64). 92,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,652. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.00 and a beta of 0.86. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231 ($2.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.91.
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
