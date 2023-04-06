CLS (LON:CLI) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.36) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLS stock traded up GBX 1.81 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 132.21 ($1.64). 92,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,652. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.00 and a beta of 0.86. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231 ($2.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.91.

Insider Activity at CLS

CLS Company Profile

In other news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,862,000 ($2,312,468.95). In other news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,862,000 ($2,312,468.95). Also, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80), for a total value of £18,068.45 ($22,439.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,400,193 shares of company stock valued at $186,230,045. Company insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.