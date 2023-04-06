Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

