Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.25. 3,304,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,367,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

