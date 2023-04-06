Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,627 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 153,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 92,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 81,099 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. 16,383,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,430,855. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

