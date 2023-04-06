Comerica Bank Has $27.87 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

