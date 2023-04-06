Comerica Bank Has $32.78 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

