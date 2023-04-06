Comerica Bank Has $46.93 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $46,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 846,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

