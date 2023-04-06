Comerica Bank Has $63.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,479,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,281 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $63,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DFAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. 176,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,174. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
