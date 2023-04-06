Comerica Bank Has $90.16 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $90,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 38,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,305. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.62. The company has a market cap of $284.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

