Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 704,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

