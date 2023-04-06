Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $281.05. The stock had a trading volume of 510,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,998. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.07. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $344.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

