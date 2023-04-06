Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 810,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,276. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

