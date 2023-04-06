Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

TCFC opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 31.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

