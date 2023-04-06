Comparing Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) & The Competition

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) is one of 426 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Golden Matrix Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -2.75% -3.51% -3.12% Golden Matrix Group Competitors -55.54% -90.33% -10.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million -$250,000.00 -121.44 Golden Matrix Group Competitors $1.89 billion $228.09 million 7.69

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golden Matrix Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Golden Matrix Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Matrix Group Competitors 1910 12709 26393 607 2.62

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.61%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content. The B2C segment focuses on the charges to enter prize competitions in the UK. The company was founded by Weiting Feng on June 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.