Compound Market Cap Achieves $315.59 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $43.43 or 0.00154626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $315.59 million and $20.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.20933879 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $21,425,258.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

