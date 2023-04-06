Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

