ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,312. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

