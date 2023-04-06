Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS.
Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.5 %
STZ opened at $221.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
