Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS.

STZ opened at $221.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

