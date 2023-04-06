Contrasting Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) & Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nicolet Bankshares and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 0 3 1 0 2.25

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $92.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. Trustmark has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.70%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Trustmark.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.41% 11.06% 1.23% Trustmark 9.47% 9.48% 0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Trustmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $331.84 million 2.77 $94.26 million $6.55 9.56 Trustmark $759.32 million 1.91 $71.89 million $1.16 20.52

Nicolet Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trustmark. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Trustmark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael Edward Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded on August 5, 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

