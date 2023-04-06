Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 4.4 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.