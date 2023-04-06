Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

