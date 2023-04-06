Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Reduced by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 994,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,830. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

