Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.80 to $7.70. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Corporación América Airports traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 17,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 105,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,982,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after buying an additional 297,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,865,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after buying an additional 403,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 333,744 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

