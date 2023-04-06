Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,344,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,226,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,885,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $3,198,603.84.

On Monday, March 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 77 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $14,168.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61.

CorVel Stock Down 0.9 %

CRVL traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,918. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.49. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $194.33.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.