CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.74. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 45,881 shares traded.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

